National Creators Award 2024: Check full list of nominees

DH Web Desk
Gaurav Chaudhary, known professionally as Technical Guruji, is an Indian content creator based in the UAE.
Credit: Instagram/@technicalguruji
Journalist-turned-content creator Rajiv Makhni aka Gadget Guru is also nominated in the 'Tech Creator Award' list.
Credit: Instagram/@therajivmakhni
Prasad Devarakonda is also among the nominees in the 'Tech Creator Award'.
Credit: Instagram/@prasadtechinteluguofficial
Digital creator Dharna Durga is among the notable nominees in the 'Most Creative Creator' (Female) category.
Credit: Instagram/@dharnaaaaa
Srishti Dixit, who is slowly finding her space in showbiz, has also been nominated in the 'Most Creative Creator' (Female) category.
Credit: Instagram/@srishtipatch
Multi-talented RJ Raunac has bagged a nomination in the 'Most Creative Creator' (Male) category.
Credit: Instagram/@rjraunac
Govind Kaushal is one of the leading contenders for the 'Most Creative Creator' (Male) award.
Credit: Instagram/@govinuts
Aatman Desai has also bagged a nomination in the 'Most Creative Creator' (Male) category.
Credit: Instagram/@aatmeme.in
Social media influencer Komal Pandey has been nominated in the 'Heritage Fashion Icon Award' category.
Credit: Instagram/@komalpandeyofficial
The 'rule breaker' Siddharth Batra, who is known for his experimental fashion choices, has also earned a nomination in the 'Heritage Fashion Icon Award' category.
Credit: Instagram/@siddharth93batra