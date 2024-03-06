National Creators Award 2024: Check full list of nominees

DH Web Desk

Gaurav Chaudhary, known professionally as Technical Guruji, is an Indian content creator based in the UAE.

Credit: Instagram/@technicalguruji

Journalist-turned-content creator Rajiv Makhni aka Gadget Guru is also nominated in the 'Tech Creator Award' list.

Credit: Instagram/@therajivmakhni

Prasad Devarakonda is also among the nominees in the 'Tech Creator Award'.

Credit: Instagram/@prasadtechinteluguofficial

Digital creator Dharna Durga is among the notable nominees in the 'Most Creative Creator' (Female) category.

Credit: Instagram/@dharnaaaaa

Srishti Dixit, who is slowly finding her space in showbiz, has also been nominated in the 'Most Creative Creator' (Female) category.

Credit: Instagram/@srishtipatch

Multi-talented RJ Raunac has bagged a nomination in the 'Most Creative Creator' (Male) category.

Credit: Instagram/@rjraunac

Govind Kaushal is one of the leading contenders for the 'Most Creative Creator' (Male) award.

Credit: Instagram/@govinuts

Aatman Desai has also bagged a nomination in the 'Most Creative Creator' (Male) category.

Credit: Instagram/@aatmeme.in

Social media influencer Komal Pandey has been nominated in the 'Heritage Fashion Icon Award' category.

Credit: Instagram/@komalpandeyofficial

The 'rule breaker' Siddharth Batra, who is known for his experimental fashion choices, has also earned a nomination in the 'Heritage Fashion Icon Award' category.

Credit: Instagram/@siddharth93batra