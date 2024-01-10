National Sports Awards 2023: Here are the winners

DH Web Desk

Mohammed Shami was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award by President Draupadi Murmu for his exceptional performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

|

Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Arjuna Award to Para-archer Sheetal Devi on January 9, 2024.

|

Credit: PTI

Visually-impaired cricketer and captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu.

| Manvender Vashist Lav

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award 2023 to Nasreen for her achievements in Kho-Kho.

|

Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu confers Dhyan Chand Award 2023 to Manjusha Kanwar for her achievements in badminton.

|

Credit: PTI

Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav received Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu.

|

Credit: PTI

Parveen Singh has been honoured with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2023.

|

Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu awarded late Savita Kanswal with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. Her father received the award.

|

Credit: PTI

Skydiver Anshu Kumar Tiwari was felicitated with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2023.

|

Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu presents Dhyan Chand Award to former hockey player Vineet Kumar Sharma during the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023.

| Manvender Vashist Lav

President Droupadi Murmu presents Dhyan Chand Award to kabaddi player Kavitha Selvaraj.

|

Credit: PTI

Wrestler Antim Panghal also received the Arjuna Award.

|

Credit: PTI

Sunil Kumar received the Arjuna Award for his achievements in wrestling.

|

Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu presents Dronacharya Award to kabaddi coach Captain Bhaskaran E during the Sports and Adventure Awards 2023.

|

Credit: PTI