National Sports Awards 2023: Here are the winners

Mohammed Shami was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award by President Draupadi Murmu for his exceptional performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Credit: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Arjuna Award to Para-archer Sheetal Devi on January 9, 2024.
Credit: PTI
Visually-impaired cricketer and captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award 2023 to Nasreen for her achievements in Kho-Kho.
Credit: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu confers Dhyan Chand Award 2023 to Manjusha Kanwar for her achievements in badminton.
Credit: PTI
Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav received Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu.
Credit: PTI
Parveen Singh has been honoured with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2023.
Credit: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu awarded late Savita Kanswal with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. Her father received the award.
Credit: PTI
Skydiver Anshu Kumar Tiwari was felicitated with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2023.
Credit: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu presents Dhyan Chand Award to former hockey player Vineet Kumar Sharma during the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Dhyan Chand Award to kabaddi player Kavitha Selvaraj.
Credit: PTI
Wrestler Antim Panghal also received the Arjuna Award.
Credit: PTI
Sunil Kumar received the Arjuna Award for his achievements in wrestling.
Credit: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu presents Dronacharya Award to kabaddi coach Captain Bhaskaran E during the Sports and Adventure Awards 2023.
Credit: PTI