Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Haryana CM for a second term; See Pictures

Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, took the oath of chief minister of Haryana on Thursday at a ceremony held in Panchkula.
The event was graced by a host of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and drew thousands of attendees from across the state.
Saini, who begins his second term as chief minister, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Dussehra ground.
Saini took oath in Hindi.
The BJP chose Valmiki Jayanti, the day honoring the sage-poet Valmiki, author of the Hindu epic Ramayana, for the significant event, emphasizing the importance of the occasion, particularly among the Dalit community.
Ambala Cantt MLA and senior most party leader Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA and Ahir leader Rao Narbir Singh, Panipat Rural MLA and Jat leader Mahipal Dhanda, Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel, Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma, Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana, Barwala MLA Ranbir Gangwa and Narwana legislator Kumar Bedi took oath as ministers.
Several leaders including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Chirag Paswan, and BJP president J P Nadda attended the ceremony and were seated on the stage.
Chief ministers of a number of BJP-ruled states also attended the ceremony.
