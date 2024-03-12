Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana Chief Minister; See Pics

DH Web Desk
BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's new chief minister on March 12, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts.
Credit: X/@NayabSainiBJP
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan and the ceremony also saw outgoing CM Manohar Lal Khattar in attendance.
Credit: X/@NayabSainiBJP
Saini bowed before Khattar and sought his blessings after being sworn in.
Credit: X/@NayabSainiBJP
BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala were the five other members who took the oath as members of the new council of ministers.
Credit: X/@NayabSainiBJP
The development comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Khattar's second term as chief minister was also to end in October when the assembly polls are due.
Credit: X/@NayabSainiBJP