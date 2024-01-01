New Year 2024: Devotees visit temples for an auspicious beginning

DH Web Desk
Devotees visit the Golden Temple on the first day of the new year in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees visit the Siddhivinayak Temple on the first day of 2024 in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees offer prayers at a Hanuman temple on the first day of 2024 at Ganeshguri in Guwahati.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees offer prayers at the historic Kali Mata temple on the first day of 2024 in Jammu.
Credit: PTI Photo
People visit the Mahavir Temple on the first day of New Year 2024 in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees visit the Maha Mrityunjay Temple on the first day of 2024 in Nagaon district of Assam.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers at Vindhyavasini Temple on the first day of New Year 2024 in Mirzapur.
Credit: PTI Photo