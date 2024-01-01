New Year's Eve 2024 celebrations in India

DH Web Desk
Hundreds of people are seen grooving to party numbers during a party on New Year's Eve in Mumbai.
Credit: Reuters
People at a mall on New Year's Eve in Mumbai.
Credit: Reuters
In Ahmedabad, Visitors in large numbers thronged the illuminated Atal Pedestrian Bridge over Sabarmati River.
Credit: Reuters
People in Ayodhya gathered at Lata Mangeshkar Chowki for the New Year celebrations.
Credit: PTI
Tourists in large number gathered at Mall Road in Manali for the New Year celebrations.
Credit: PTI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also joined the revellers at Ridge in Shimla.
Credit: PTI
Hundreds gathered at the Brigade Road to ring in the new year in Bengaluru.
Credit: DH Photo
People attend the last 'aarti' of 2023 at Dashaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi.
Credit: PTI
People in Srinagar also gathered at the Lal Chowk to attend a musical show to celebrate the arrival of 2024.
Credit: PTI
Bengaluru's Koramangala also witnessed massive crowd on New Year’s Eve.
Credit: DH Photo
People gather to welcome the new year in Gurugram.
Credit: PTI