New Year's Eve 2024 celebrations in India

Hundreds of people are seen grooving to  party numbers during a party on New Year's Eve in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

People at a mall on New Year's Eve in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

In Ahmedabad, Visitors in large numbers thronged the illuminated Atal Pedestrian Bridge over Sabarmati River.

Credit: Reuters

People in Ayodhya gathered at Lata Mangeshkar Chowki for the New Year celebrations.

Credit: PTI

Tourists in large number gathered at Mall Road in Manali for the New Year celebrations.

Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also joined the revellers at Ridge in Shimla.

Credit: PTI

Hundreds gathered at the Brigade Road to ring in the new year in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo 

People attend the last 'aarti' of 2023 at Dashaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI

People in Srinagar also gathered at the Lal Chowk to attend a musical show to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Credit: PTI

Bengaluru's Koramangala also witnessed massive crowd on New Year’s Eve.

Credit: DH Photo

People gather to welcome the new year in Gurugram.

Credit: PTI