Photographer Ujwal Puri captures the beauty of Ramadan through the lens

DH Web Desk

The iconic Minara Masjid in Mumbai is decked up in bright green lights.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

The mosque has thousands of Muslims thronging it for prayers through out the month.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

From bustling markets coming alive with the aromas of traditional delicacies, to families breaking their fast, each image tells a story of faith and resilience.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

What truly sets the photographer apart is his knack for capturing the real mood.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

Against this backdrop of devotion and introspection, this picture fills the air and uplifts the soul.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

These series of pictures are a testament to the enduring power of Ramadan to touch hearts, transform lives, and illuminate the world with its radiant vibes.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram