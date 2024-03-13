Photographer Ujwal Puri captures the beauty of Ramadan through the lens

DH Web Desk
The iconic Minara Masjid in Mumbai is decked up in bright green lights.
Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram
The mosque has thousands of Muslims thronging it for prayers through out the month.
From bustling markets coming alive with the aromas of traditional delicacies, to families breaking their fast, each image tells a story of faith and resilience.
What truly sets the photographer apart is his knack for capturing the real mood.
Against this backdrop of devotion and introspection, this picture fills the air and uplifts the soul.
These series of pictures are a testament to the enduring power of Ramadan to touch hearts, transform lives, and illuminate the world with its radiant vibes.
