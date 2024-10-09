PM Modi, BJP leaders celebrate party's strongest-ever performance in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir

DH Web Desk

PM Modi visited the BJP headquarters at the national capital after the party's strongest-ever performance in Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir at the Assembly Elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving at the BJP headquarters with JP Nadda.

BJP workers gave the leader a hero's welcome.

Buoyed by the party's historic third straight win in Haryana, PM Modi launched a vigorous attack on the main opposition party, saying Congress wants to smear the reputation of respected institutions like the EC, Army and judiciary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda greet supporters at the headquarters in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering upon his arrival at the party headquarters.

