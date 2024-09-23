PM Modi gets rockstar reception at Nassau Coliseum for Indian diaspora event in New York

DH Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a gathering of the Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) in New York City, US.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said he has set very ambitious goals in his third term to make the country a developed nation and asserted that India today is a land of opportunities.
“After going through this tough election process, this long election system, something unprecedented happened in India (this year). What happened… “Abki Baar Modi Sarkaar,” Modi said in his address to thousands of Indian Americans in New York.
“For the first time in 60 years, the people of India have given a mandate which has great significance. During my third term, I have very ambitious goals to achieve. We have to move forward with three times the strength,” he said.
Applauding the role of Indian Americans in strengthening the relationship between India and the US, he called them India’s brand ambassadors.
Aditya Gadhvi performs during a gathering of the Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) in New York City, US.
Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also received a warm reception from the Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) in New York City, US.
Performers get ready as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a gathering of the Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) in New York City, US.
