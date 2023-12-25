PM Modi gives a glimpse into his Christmas celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his followers a glimpse into his Christmas celebrations with the Christian community at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM took to X to share some pictures from the celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with a member of the Christian community during Christmas celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of Christian community during Christmas celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.

PM Modi is seen sharing a sweet nothing with members of the Christian community during Christmas celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.

