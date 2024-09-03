PM Modi in Brunei: Indian diaspora gives him a hero’s welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a bilateral visit, arrived in Brunei on September 3, 2024.

As a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport.

He was accorded a warm welcome and given a guard of honour at the airport.

When Modi arrived at the hotel, where he would be staying during his visit, the Indian community members gave him a warm welcome.

PM Modi interacted with several community members who were gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Members of the Indian community cheer as they welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a hotel, in Brunei.

PM Modi talks to a child upon his arrival at a hotel, in Brunei.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the supporters upon his arrival at a hotel, in Brunei.

PM Modi received an adorable picture of himself from a young girl, likely depicting him holding his mother's hand. Modi thanked the child and briefly interacted with her before signing the portrait with his autograph.

