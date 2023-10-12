PM Modi in Uttarakhand, performs puja at Parvati Kund

DH Web Desk

On a day-long visit to 'Devbhoomi' in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh and performed pooja.

|

Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi was seen in a traditional tribal outfit complete with a turban and 'ranga' (upper body garment).

|

Credit: X/@narendramodi

Modi also performed an 'aarti' and blew the conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.

|

Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi also sat in meditation briefly with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak, also in Jolingkong.

|

Credit: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh.

|

Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi is seen meditating in front of the Adi Kailash peak.

|

Credit: X/@narendramodi