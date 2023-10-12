PM Modi in Uttarakhand, performs puja at Parvati Kund

DH Web Desk
On a day-long visit to 'Devbhoomi' in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh and performed pooja.
Credit: X/@narendramodi
PM Modi was seen in a traditional tribal outfit complete with a turban and 'ranga' (upper body garment).
Modi also performed an 'aarti' and blew the conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.
PM Modi also sat in meditation briefly with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak, also in Jolingkong.
