PM Modi joins Ganesh Puja at Chief Justice Chandrachud's residence; visuals viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's residence in Delhi and participated in the Ganesh Puja.
CJI Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das welcoming PM Modi at their house with folded hands.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen performing 'aarti' during the Ganesh Puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in New Delhi.
The Prime Minister wore traditional Maharashtrian attire for the occasion.
