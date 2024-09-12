PM Modi joins Ganesh Puja at Chief Justice Chandrachud's residence; visuals viral

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's residence in Delhi and participated in the Ganesh Puja.

Credit: PMO

CJI Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das welcoming PM Modi at their house with folded hands.

Credit: PMO

PM Modi is seen participating in the puja at their residence.

Credit: PMO

Modi performing 'aarti' during his visit to CJI Chandrachud's residence.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen performing 'aarti' during the Ganesh Puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in New Delhi.

Credit: PMO

The Prime Minister wore traditional Maharashtrian attire for the occasion.

Credit: PMO