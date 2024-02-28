PM Modi offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple

DH Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, visited the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on February 27.
Credit: PMO
PM Modi was accorded 'Purna Kumbham' temple honours by the temple priests.
Credit: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at the Meenakshi Amman Temple, in Madurai.
Credit: PMO
He was seen wearing a traditional attire of a dhoti and shirt.
Credit: PMO
Priests chanted vedic mantras and presented Modi with a shawl.
Credit: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he leaves Meenakshi Amman Temple, in Madurai.
Credit: PTI