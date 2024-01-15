PM Modi takes part in Pongal celebrations in New Delhi

DH Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Pongal celebrations held at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in the nation's capital.
Credit: PMO
He said that festive fervour had swept through homes in Tamil Nadu as he wished for joy, prosperity and contentment in the lives of all the people.
Credit: PMO
PM Modi also enjoyed a cultural program at the residence of Murgan celebrating Pongal.
Credit: PMO
PM Modi also exchanged greetings with the people during the event, in New Delhi.
Credit: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen offering prayers during the event, in New Delhi.
Credit: PIB
PM Modi was also seen performing 'Gau Puja' during the Pongal celebrations.
Credit: PIB
The event also saw Kollywood personalities, Meena and Kala Master, in attendance.
Credit: PMO