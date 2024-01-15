PM Modi takes part in Pongal celebrations in New Delhi

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Pongal celebrations held at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in the nation's capital.

|

Credit: PMO

He said that festive fervour had swept through homes in Tamil Nadu as he wished for joy, prosperity and contentment in the lives of all the people.

|

Credit: PMO

PM Modi also enjoyed a cultural program at the residence of Murgan celebrating Pongal.

|

Credit: PMO

PM Modi also exchanged greetings with the people during the event, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen offering prayers during the event, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PIB

PM Modi was also seen performing 'Gau Puja' during the Pongal celebrations.

|

Credit: PIB

The event also saw Kollywood personalities, Meena and Kala Master, in attendance.

|

Credit: PMO