PM Narendra Modi flies in Tejas Fighter Jet in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the skies in the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru on November 25.



Credit: X/@narendramodi

He was seen wearing in an olive green fighter pilot G-suit.



Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi said, the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.



Credit: X/@narendramodi

It was for the first time that an Indian prime minister undertook a fighter aircraft sortie, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).



Credit: X/@narendramodi

The sortie was carried out from the Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment, an IAF statement said, adding that during the 30-minute sortie over the skies of Bengaluru the capabilities of Tejas were demonstrated to the prime minister.



Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi with Chief of the Air Staff VR Chaudhari after taking a sortie aboard the Tejas aircraft at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site, in Bengaluru.



Credit: PTI