PM Narendra Modi hosts India’s Olympic team at his residence on Independence Day 2024

DH Web Desk

The Indian men's hockey team, which won bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a hockey stick signed by all the players.

Manu Bhaker was seen explaining to the PM about the pistol with which she won two bronze medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during his interaction with the Indian contingent in New Delhi.

Sarabjot Singh, who teamed up with Manu Bhaker to win a bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event, also interacted with the PM.

Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions, also interacted with the PM.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men's freestyle 57kg, was seen posing with the PM with an India jersey with his signature on it.

PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian contingent and interacted with some of them including shuttler Lakshya Sen.

Tokyo Olympics medallists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) were also among the Paris Games participants who met the PM.

PR Sreejesh interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha were also present on the occasion.

