PM Narendra Modi hosts India’s Olympic team at his residence on Independence Day 2024

The Indian men's hockey team, which won bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a hockey stick signed by all the players.
Credit: PTI Photo
Manu Bhaker was seen explaining to the PM about the pistol with which she won two bronze medals.
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during his interaction with the Indian contingent in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Sarabjot Singh, who teamed up with Manu Bhaker to win a bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event, also interacted with the PM.
Credit: PTI Photo
Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions, also interacted with the PM.
Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men's freestyle 57kg, was seen posing with the PM with an India jersey with his signature on it.
Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian contingent and interacted with some of them including shuttler Lakshya Sen.
Credit: PTI Photo
Tokyo Olympics medallists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) were also among the Paris Games participants who met the PM.
Credit: PTI Photo
PR Sreejesh interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha were also present on the occasion.
Credit: PTI Photo