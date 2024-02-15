Political Disconnect: Celebrities who quit politics

DH Web Desk
Mimi Chakraborty
Mimi Chakraborty resigned as MP on February 15, 2024, asserting that “politics is not my cup of tea”.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan tested political waters briefly in the 1980s but later resigned. He contested and won a seat in the Indian Parliament in 1984 but resigned three years later after being implicated in the Bofors scandal.
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket, resigned from the party in just six months’ time.
Vishal Dalani
Music director and singer Vishal Dadlani worked actively for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2016, he announced his separation from the party after his tweet on a religious leader triggered a huge outcry.
Arshi Khan
Actress and reality show participant Arshi Khan joined politics in February 2019. However, she decided to quit politics and got separated from the Congress party in mere six months.
Govinda
Known for his comedic and dancing skills, Govinda entered politics in 2004 and became a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai North constituency. However, he quit politics after his party, the Congress, performed poorly in the 2014 general elections.
A veteran actor known for his roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Vinod Khanna joined politics in the 1990s and became a Member of Parliament for the BJP. He served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. However, he later distanced himself from active politics and focused more on his acting career.
