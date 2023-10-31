Politicians pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

DH Web Desk

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes on the 38th anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi pays rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with Sonia Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrives to pays his tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

