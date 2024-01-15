Pongal 2024: Harvest festival celebrated with great fervour

DH Web Desk
Devotees cook Pongal as an offering to the Sun god during Pongal celebrations on a street in Mumbai
People try to take control of a bull as they participate in the 'Jallikattu' event as part of Pongal celebrations at Avaniyapuram in Madurai.
A woman burns discarded items as part of Bhogi celebration, the first day of the four-day festival of Pongal, in Chennai.
People in the national capital during the Pongal celebration organised at Delhi Haat INA.
People participate in a tug-of-war during the Pongal celebrations in Madurai.
