R-Day 2024: States that have won Best Tableaux Awards

DH Web Desk
Best Tableaux (States/UTs)
First - Odisha (Woman Empowerment in Viksit Bharat).
Credit: PTI
Second - Gujarat (Dhordo: A global icon of Gujarat's Border Tourism).
Credit: PTI
Third - Tamil Nadu (Kudavolai System in ancient Tamil Nadu - Mother of Democracy).
Credit: PTI
Best Tableau (Ministries/Departments)
Ministry of Culture - (Bharat: Mother of Democracy).
Credit: PTI
Special Prize
Central Public Works Department (Central Vista - Viksit Bharat).
Credit: PTI
As per public votes on MyGov app.
1 - Gujarat (Dhordo: A global icon of Gujarat's Border Tourism).
Credit: PTI
2 - Uttar Pradesh (Viksit Bharat Samradh Virasat)
Credit: PTI
3 - Andhra Pradesh (Transforming School Education in Andhra Pradesh - Making Students Globally Competitive).
Credit: PTI
Best Tableau (Central Ministries/Departments)
Vibrant Villages (Ministry of Home Affairs).
Credit: PTI