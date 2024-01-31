R-Day 2024: States that have won Best Tableaux Awards

DH Web Desk

Best Tableaux (States/UTs)

First - Odisha (Woman Empowerment in Viksit Bharat).

|

Credit: PTI

Second - Gujarat (Dhordo: A global icon of Gujarat's Border Tourism).

|

Credit: PTI

Third - Tamil Nadu (Kudavolai System in ancient Tamil Nadu - Mother of Democracy).

|

Credit: PTI

Best Tableau (Ministries/Departments)

Ministry of Culture - (Bharat: Mother of Democracy).

|

Credit: PTI

Special Prize

Central Public Works Department (Central Vista - Viksit Bharat).

|

Credit: PTI

As per public votes on MyGov app.

1 - Gujarat (Dhordo: A global icon of Gujarat's Border Tourism).

|

Credit: PTI

2 - Uttar Pradesh (Viksit Bharat Samradh Virasat)

|

Credit: PTI

3 - Andhra Pradesh (Transforming School Education in Andhra Pradesh - Making Students Globally Competitive).

|

Credit: PTI

Best Tableau (Central Ministries/Departments)

Vibrant Villages (Ministry of Home Affairs).

|

Credit: PTI