Railway Minister shares Vande Bharat sleeper coaches; Pics go viral

DH Web Desk
Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to his social media accounts to share a series of pictures of the upcoming Vande Bharat sleeper trains with the caption, “Concept train - Vande Bharat (sleeper version). Coming soon… early 2024.”
These new design of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will reportedly be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).
The design of the berths is completely different from other premium trains.
The addition of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will allow passengers to travel long distances on these high-speed trains overnight.
With this the government is all set to give a revolutionised rail travel experience to the commuters.
