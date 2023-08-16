Rain Mayhem: Safety precautions that will help keep you & your family safe

DH Web Desk
Stay Informed: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and flood alerts from the officials via news and emergency broadcasts.
Credit: Pexels
Emergency Supplies: Prepare an emergency kit that has all the essentials that lasts at least for three days.
Credit: PTI Photo
Medical Kit: A well-stocked first-aid kit can help you respond effectively to common injuries and emergencies.
Credit: Pexels
Communication: Keep your mobile devices charged and consider having a backup power source as communication during emergencies is crucial.
Credit: Getty Image
Flood Insurance: Consider purchasing flood insurance if you live in an area prone to flooding as normal home's insurance typically does not cover flood damage.
Getty Images