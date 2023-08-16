Rain Mayhem: Safety precautions that will help keep you & your family safe

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and flood alerts from the officials via news and emergency broadcasts.

Emergency Supplies: Prepare an emergency kit that has all the essentials that lasts at least for three days.

Medical Kit: A well-stocked first-aid kit can help you respond effectively to common injuries and emergencies.

Communication: Keep your mobile devices charged and consider having a backup power source as communication during emergencies is crucial.

Flood Insurance: Consider purchasing flood insurance if you live in an area prone to flooding as normal home's insurance typically does not cover flood damage.

