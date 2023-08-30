Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 Creative DIY Gift Ideas on Rakhi

DH Web Desk
Handmade Candles: One can try and create scented or decorative candles using molds, essential oils, and colorful wax. It can be customized as per the recipient's favorite scents and colours.
Photo Collage: Compile cherished memories into a photo collage as it adds a personalized touch.
Decorated Mug: Decorate a plain ceramic mug with porcelain paint or permanent markers. One can play around with custom designs, quotes, or images for a personalized touch.
Customized Recipe Book: Collect family recipes or favourite dishes and compile them into a personalized recipe book. Add notes and anecdotes for a sentimental touch.
Plant Pots: Paint or decorate plain plant pots with colourful designs. Add a small plant to make a charming and eco-friendly gift.
