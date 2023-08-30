Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best last-minute gifting ideas

DH Web Desk
Gold earrings: Delve into the world of elegance and tradition with gold earrings, a beautiful Rakhi gift that has traditional artistry woven into modern flair.
Credit: Reuters
Fine fragrances: Fragrance is one of the most lasting gifts for Rakhi. The little box of happiness, with fragrances will bring a touch of luxury and delight to your sister's day.
Credit: Getty Images
Classy handbag: Make your sister's day extra special by surprising her with a classy handbag. It's a perfect gift for Rakhi that seamlessly blends fashion and functionality.
Credit: Getty Images
Custom couture: A range of stylish ready-to-stitch suit sets are a thoughtful present for your beloved sister this Rakhi. These suits are a canvas for your sister to bring out her creativity and style!
Credit: DH Pool Phot
Pen: A premium pen reflects sophistication and style, making it a meaningful and practical gift. With a smooth ink flow and a comfortable grip, it enhances the writing experience and serves as a lasting symbol of the special connection shared between siblings.
Credit: Getty Images
Chocolate: You can always rely on chocolate to impress your sister on Raksha Bandhan. Just as every Ferrero Rocher Moment, let these moments mirror the intricate layers of endearment you share with your beloved siblings.
Credit: Special Arrangement