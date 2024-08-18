Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 perfect gifts for your sister

Handbag

Handbags are a girl's best friend. So there's a high chance that your sister would love one as a gift. Gifting an attractive handbag on this special occasion will update her prized collection.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Gift Vouchers

Strengthen your bond with your sister by gifting her e-vouchers. You can't go wrong with vouchers. Be it their favourite clothing, accessories, or a relaxing spa session - it's just a voucher away.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Traveller Mug

This travelling mug from Borosil makes an ideal gift for the sibling who loves to explore, whether it's urban streets or hiking trails. With its sleek design and leak-proof lid, it's a convenient and reliable companion for any adventure.

Credit: Borosil

Luxury Watches

Inspired by the philosophy that 'less is more', this latest release from luxury brand Cerruti can be gifted this Raksha Bandha. This beautifully classy and elegant watch features a sleek black dial and a stunning rose gold metal mesh bracelet.

Credit: Cerruti

Holiday Trip

You can also gift your sister a paid holiday trip, offering an unforgettable experience. As in today’s world, many people value unique experiences over material possessions.

Credit: Pexels

Plant Protein

If your sibling is a fitness enthusiast, you cannot go wrong with a gift that supports their health and well-being. Even if they aren't into fitness, gifting a Plant Protein is an ideal choice, blending the thoughtful gesture of gifting with the benefits of premium nutrition.

Credit: Fast&Up