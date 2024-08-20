Raksha Bandhan 2024: Politicians share heartwarming Rakhi moments

DH Web Desk
President Droupadi Murmu celebrates Raksha Bandhan with students of various schools at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebration with school children, in New Delhi.
Credit: PMO
Sadhvi Ritambhara ties rakhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Raksha Bandhan, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@PiyushGoyal
Delhi Minister Atishi ties rakhi to AAP leader Manish Sisodia on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@msisodia
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates the festival of Raksha Bandhan with members of Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalya Gram.
Credit: X/@rajnathsingh
Union Minister Chirag Paswan celebrates Raksha Bandhan festival with his sisters in Patna.
Credit: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrates Raksha Bandhan festival with women from rural areas in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray celebrates at his residence Matoshree, in Mumbai.
Credit: X/@ShivSenaUBT_
Brahmakumaris tie rakhi to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of the festival of 'Rakshabandhan' in Vijayawada.
Credit: X/@AndhraPradeshCM
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrates Rakshabandhan with students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Itanagar.
Credit: X/@PemaKhanduBJP
A woman ties rakhi to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as he celebrates the festival of Rakshabandhan in Ahmedabad.
Credit: PTI
Brahmakumaris tie rakhi to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the occasion of the festival of Raksha Bandhan in Chennai.
Credit: PTI
UP Governor Anandiben Patel ties rakhi to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at Raj Bhavan, in Lucknow.
Credit: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrates Rakshabandhan with sister at Nagda in Ujjain.
Credit: X/@DrMohanYadav51
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Dy CM Pravati Parida in Bhubaneswar.
Credit: X/@MohanMOdisha