Ram Lalla idol unveiled at Ayodhya mandir; See first pics here

DH Web Desk

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Credit: PTI

The 'pran pratishtha' rituals also saw the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Credit: PTI

The idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly constructed Ram Mandir for its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI