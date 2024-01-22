Ram Lalla idol unveiled at Ayodhya mandir; See first pics here

DH Web Desk
The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Credit: PTI
PM Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
Credit: PTI
The 'pran pratishtha' rituals also saw the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Credit: PTI
The idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly constructed Ram Mandir for its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI