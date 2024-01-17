Ram Mandir Inauguration: Famous personalities invited to the consecration ceremony

DH Web Desk
President Droupadi Murmu received a formal invitation to Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya.
Credit: X/@vinod_bansal
Rajinikanth gets the invitation for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Credit: X/@RaArjunamurthy
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat receives the invitation to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Credit: PTI
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar receives the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in Mumbai.
Credit: X/@rajeshpadmar
Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
Credit: Special Arrangement
MS Dhoni was the third Indian cricketer to receive Pran Pratishtha ceremony invitation.
Credit: X/@BJP4Jharkhand
Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also received a formal invitation to Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a formal invitation to Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya.
Credit: X/@VHPDigital
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been invited for the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya on January 22.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Politician and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), L K Advani also received a formal invitation to Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda receives an invitation for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Credit: X/@VHPDigital
Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi receives an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony from VHP's Delhi unit chief Kapil Khanna, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, receives an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI
Jackie Shroff and his family also received the formal invitation
for Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Ceremony.
Credit: Special Arrangement