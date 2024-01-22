Ram Temple consecration ceremony: 5 Lord Ram Rangoli designs to try

DH Web Desk
Lord Rama Rangoli
Create a rangoli featuring Lord Rama with the use of vibrant colors. Adding further details like bows and arrows will enhance Lord Rama's role as a warrior.
Credit: PTI
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Rangoli
Craft a rangoli showcasing the newly built temple. Include iconic elements such as palaces, temples, and the river Sarayu. This design pays homage to Ram Lalla.
Credit: PTI
Ram Darbar Rangoli
Create a rangoli featuring Ram Darbar, showcasing Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman. Use vibrant colours and intricate patterns to highlight each character.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Diya and Floral Rangoli
Design a rangoli with diya and floral patterns. This design represents the symbolic lighting of lamps celebrating the triumph.
Credit: PTI
Ayodhya Cityscape Rangoli
Craft a rangoli showcasing the city of Ayodhya and highlighting the significance of the city in Ramayana.
Credit: PTI