Ram Temple consecration ceremony: 5 Lord Ram Rangoli designs to try

Lord Rama Rangoli

Create a rangoli featuring Lord Rama with the use of vibrant colors. Adding further details like bows and arrows will enhance Lord Rama's role as a warrior.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Rangoli

Craft a rangoli showcasing the newly built temple. Include iconic elements such as palaces, temples, and the river Sarayu. This design pays homage to Ram Lalla.

Ram Darbar Rangoli

Create a rangoli featuring Ram Darbar, showcasing Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman. Use vibrant colours and intricate patterns to highlight each character.

Diya and Floral Rangoli

Design a rangoli with diya and floral patterns. This design represents the symbolic lighting of lamps celebrating the triumph.

Ayodhya Cityscape Rangoli

Craft a rangoli showcasing the city of Ayodhya and highlighting the significance of the city in Ramayana.

