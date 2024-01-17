Ram Temple consecration: 'Kalash Yatra' carried out in Ayodhya

DH Web Desk

A grand 'Kalash Yatra' was carried out by the devotees of Ram in Ayodhya days ahead of the consecration ceremony.

|

Credit: PTI

Women in large number were seen carrying 'Kalash' filled with water from the sacred Sarayu river.

|

Credit: PTI

The elated devotees were seen chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and carrying saffron flags. 

|

Credit: PTI

Some devotees also danced to the beats of dhol during the yatra in Ayodhya.

|

Credit: PTI

A devotee takes part in a 'Kalash Yatra' ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

|

Credit: PTI