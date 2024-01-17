Ram Temple consecration: 'Kalash Yatra' carried out in Ayodhya

DH Web Desk
A grand 'Kalash Yatra' was carried out by the devotees of Ram in Ayodhya days ahead of the consecration ceremony.
Women in large number were seen carrying 'Kalash' filled with water from the sacred Sarayu river.
The elated devotees were seen chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and carrying saffron flags.
Some devotees also danced to the beats of dhol during the yatra in Ayodhya.
A devotee takes part in a 'Kalash Yatra' ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
