Ratan Tata Funeral: Influential personalities gather to pay tribute to India's business titan

DH Web Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah after paying his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar leaves after paying his respect to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai.
Credit: Reuters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shindeoffers his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and his family arrive to pay his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu leaves after paying his respect to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka interacts with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran during the funeral of Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani gestures after paying last respects to industrialist Ratan Tata, at NCPA lawns in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla leaves after paying his respect to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai.
Credit: Reuters
Union Minister Piyush Goel leaves after paying his respect to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Former cricketer Ravi Shastri pays his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Businessman and the former chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Deepak Parekh arrives to pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Nita Ambani gestures as she leaves after paying last respects to industrialist Ratan Tata, at NCPA lawns in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Former Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) A N Roy arrives to pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Actor Aamir Khan pays his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI