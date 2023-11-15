Sahara chief Subrata Roy death: Age, family, net worth, all you need to know

DH Web Desk
Born in a small town in Bihar in 1948, Subrata Roy, started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 28 with just Rs 2,000. He started Sahara India Pariwar as a small finance company in 1976.
Credit: X/@Insider_prakash
Over the years, his company grew many folds to become one of India's largest conglomerates, employing around 1.2 million people.
Credit: PTI
Sahara group became a household name and the company had nearly about 13% of all households in the country as investors during its peak time.
Credit: Reuters
His company has been involved in businesses such as finance, real estate, media and entertainment, hospitality, retail, and more.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
At one point, Subrata was one of the richest Indian with reportedly having assets over 50 million rupees.
Credit: PTI
Subrata Roy is survived by his wife and two children –-- Sushanto and Seemanto. Not much is known about them as Subrata kept his personal life very private.
Credit: PTI
Subrata Roy’s Sahara Group was embroiled in controversies related to financial irregularities. He faced arrest in 2014 and spent some time in jail.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
The scam dismantled the reputation of the Sahara group and Roy, and the image was never resurrected.
Credit: Special Arrangement