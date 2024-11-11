Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India

DH Web Desk
Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath.
Justice Khanna took the oath in English in the name of god. He succeeds Justice D Y Chandrachud, who demitted office on November 10.
The oath taking ceremont was attended by PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other prominent leaders.
Hailing from an illustrious Delhi-based family, Justice Khanna is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of prominent former apex court judge H R Khanna.
Justice Khanna will serve as the CJI for a little over six months and demit office on May 13, 2025, on attaining the age of 65 years.
