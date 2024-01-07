See Pics: Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi gets engaged to Ankit Chaudhary

DH Web Desk
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant got engaged to her long-time beau Ankit Chaudhary in an intimate ceremony.
They took to social media and shared some heart-warming pictures on social media which lightened up the internet.
Rishabh also took to his social media account and shared pictures from his sister’s engagement ceremony.
The pictures showed the happy times from their family event.
Here's a candid picture of Rishabh Pant with his mother Saroj Pant.
