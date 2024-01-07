See Pics: Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi gets engaged to Ankit Chaudhary

DH Web Desk

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant got engaged to her long-time beau Ankit Chaudhary in an intimate ceremony.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sakshi.pant

They took to social media and shared some heart-warming pictures on social media which lightened up the internet.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sakshi.pant

Rishabh also took to his social media account and shared pictures from his sister’s engagement ceremony.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant

The pictures showed the happy times from their family event.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant

Here's a candid picture of Rishabh Pant with his mother Saroj Pant.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant