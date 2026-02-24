Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tie knot in dreamy wedding, see pics here

DH Web Desk

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan married his girlfriend Sophie Shine in a dreamy ceremony on February 21.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial

The couple shared adorable moments from their wedding on social media, providing fans and well-wishers a peek into their joyous celebration.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial

Sharing the wedding pictures, Shikhar wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan"

|

Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial

For the wedding, the couple ditched the bridal reds and stunned in ivory, blush pink and some orange.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial

The pictures captured their happy moments and a glimpse of the wedding rituals.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial

In this picture, Shikhar is seen applying sindoor on Sophie's head during the wedding ritual.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial

After the wedding, Shikhar Dhawan threw a glamorous reception, attended by a host of stars, to celebrate his marriage to Sophie Shine

|

Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial