Spectacular pictures from 75th Republic Day Parade in Delhi

DH Web Desk

President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arriv together in the traditional 'buggy' to attend the grand 75th Republic Day Parade.

Credit: PTI Photo

In a ceremonial display of honour, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded the national salute by the President’s Bodyguard.

Credit: PTI Photo

Dressed in formals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the parade venue to a ceremonial welcome.

Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu and the chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron being received by PM Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

A stellar performance by the famous French Foreign Legion Music Band fascinate the spectators.

Credit: PTI Photo

In a dazzling display of rich heritage, artists from several states performed various dance forms that enthralled the audience.

Credit: PTI Photo

Republic Day 2024 parade also witnessed 100 women artists leading the festivities, dancing and playing traditional Indian musical instruments.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Republic Day Parade witnessed an awe-inspiring march by the all-women Contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Credit: PTI Photo

In a historic display of empowerment and prowess, all-women Contingent from the Tri-Services marched past the Kartavya Path.

Credit: PTI Photo

As part of Nari Shakti display, Women from the CRPF, BSF, and SSB performed breathtaking motorcycle stunts representative of the nation.

Credit: PTI Photo