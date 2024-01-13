Swachh Survekshan Rankings 2023: 5 cleanest cities in India

DH Web Desk

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has yet again made it as India's cleanest city for the seventh time in a row.

Credit: Pexels

Gujarat's Surat emerged as the joint winner in the government's annual cleanliness survey.

Credit: PTI

Navi Mumbai was adjudged the third cleanest city in Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' swachhta city survey report.

Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam secured fourth rank on the list.

Credit:PTI

Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was adjudged as the fifth cleanest city in the government's annual cleanliness survey.

Credit: PTI