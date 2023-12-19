Unprecedented deluge wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

DH Web Desk
Heavy rains pounded Tamil Nadu’s four districts paralysing the daily lives of the people.
Credit: PTI
Districts like Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi witnessed severe waterlogging forcing people to stay inside homes.
Credit: NDRF
Massive rescue efforts are being carried out by the state government with help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and armed forces.
Credit: PTI
NDRF personnel conducting a rescue operation in a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Tuticorin.
Credit: PTI
People residing in the low-lying areas which have been completely cut off from other areas were safely evacuated to safer places.
Credit:X/@Def_PRO_Chennai
People use a boat to shift from a flooded road following heavy rains in Tirunelveli.
Credit: PTI
Rain water to the level of five to six feet entered houses in several localities with many taking to social media to seek help from the administration.
Credit: PTI
Credit: PTI
The rainfall was so heavy in Thoothukudi’s Kayalpattinam as it received a whopping 96 cm rainfall in just 24 hours, which is much more than the annual rainfall.
Credit: PTI