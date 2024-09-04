Teachers' Day 2024: History and significance

DH Web Desk
In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as the country's first Vice President and second President after independence.
On assuming the presidency post in 1962, Dr Radhakrishnan’s students and friends wanted to celebrate his birthday specially.
However, he requested that instead of honouring him personally, September 5 be observed as Teachers' Day to acknowledge the efforts and dedication of teachers throughout the nation.
Since then, Teachers' Day is observed across the country, with events and activities appreciating the contributions of teachers to education and development.
Teachers' Day is deeply significant as it highlights the vital role teachers play in shaping society.
The day is more than just a day of celebration; it is a day of reflection and gratitude towards the teacher appreciating their hard work and dedication.
