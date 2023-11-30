Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Famous personalities cast their votes

DH Web Desk
Manoj Manchu shows his inked finger encouraging his fans to vote.
Credit: X/@HeroManoj1
BRS MLC K Kavitha shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at Banjara Hills.
Credit: PTI
Sai Dharam Tej was one of the stars who took to social media to encourage fans to vote.
Credit: X/@IamSaiDharamTej
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Vattepally.
Credit: PTI
Actor Gopichand posted this photo, showing his inked finger.
Credit: X/@YoursGopichand
Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency Mohammad Azharuddin after casting his vote.
Credit: PTI
'Pushpa' director Sukumar also cast his vote with his family.
Credit: Instagram/@aryasukku
Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy after casting his vote along with his family in Amberpet.
Credit: PTI
Filmmaker Rajamouli posted this image on social media after casting his vote.
Credit: X/@ssrajamouli
"I exercised my fundamental rights and just completed voting!" said cricketer Pragyan Ojha.
Credit: X/@pragyanojha
Ram Pothineni cast his vote at Banjara Hills polling booth.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Allu Arjun shows his inked finger after casting his vote.
Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline