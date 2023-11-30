Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Famous personalities cast their votes

DH Web Desk

Manoj Manchu shows his inked finger encouraging his fans to vote.

|

Credit: X/@HeroManoj1

BRS MLC K Kavitha shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at Banjara Hills.

|

Credit: PTI

Sai Dharam Tej was one of the stars who took to social media to encourage fans to vote.

|

Credit: X/@IamSaiDharamTej

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Vattepally.

|

Credit: PTI

Actor Gopichand posted this photo, showing his inked finger.

|

Credit: X/@YoursGopichand

Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency Mohammad Azharuddin after casting his vote.

|

Credit: PTI

'Pushpa' director Sukumar also cast his vote with his family.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aryasukku

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy after casting his vote along with his family in Amberpet.

|

Credit: PTI

Filmmaker Rajamouli posted this image on social media after casting his vote.

|

Credit: X/@ssrajamouli

"I exercised my fundamental rights and just completed voting!" said cricketer Pragyan Ojha.

|

Credit: X/@pragyanojha

Ram Pothineni cast his vote at Banjara Hills polling booth.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Allu Arjun shows his inked finger after casting his vote.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline