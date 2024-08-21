Tripura landslides claim 7 lives; State urges for more NDRF teams

DH Web Desk
Residents of Tripura faced a dire situation after heavy rains flooded nearly all peripheral roads.
Credit: PTI
Seven people have lost their lives in West Tripura, Khowai, and Gomati districts due to landslides triggered by heavy rains.
Meanwhile, the state government decided to close all schools for two days as a precautionary measure, while colleges will remain closed for the day.
People living in landslide-prone areas have been advised to relocate to safer locations.
Around 200 relief camps have been established in the districts of West Tripura, South Tripura, Khowai, and Gomati.
People push an auto rickshaw stuck on a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala.
