Truck drivers' protest: Nationwide strike affects daily lives

Hundreds of trucks are parked on a highway amid 'rasta roko' protest by truck drivers in Nagpur.

Truck drivers attend a protest rally during their strike over the proposed legislation on hit-and-run cases under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, in Nagpur.

Trucks are parked at the Truck Terminal at Vashi during the ongoing protest by drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists in Navi Mumbai.

Heavy rush at a petrol pump following the nationwide strike of truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases, in Jammu.

Petrol pumps in Shimla also witnessed a massive rush following the nationwide strike of truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases.

