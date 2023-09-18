Unique pandals to visit this Ganesh Chaturthi

DH Web Desk
Chandrayaan-3 themed idol of Lord Ganesha at a 'pandal' for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bhopal.
Credit: PTI
An eco-friendly Ganesha idol is made by using at least 5,000 biscuit pockets for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI
The Sathyaganapati Temple premises at JP Nagar here was adorned with coins and currency notes worth Rs 2.5 crore.
Credit: PTI
Pandal-hoppers will also get to see themes of the Chandrayaan-3 in Guwahati.
Credit: PTI
A 63 feet eco-friendly clay Khairtabad Ganesha idol at a 'pandal' for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI