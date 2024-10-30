Ayodhya all set to celebrate first Deepotsav after consecration ceremony

DH Web Desk
Devotees at the main entrance of the Ram Temple ahead of Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI Photo
Earthen lamps placed at 'Ram ki Paidi' ahead of Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI Photo
People enjoy a laser show at 'Ram ki Paidi' as part of Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI Photo
Artists perform at 'Ram ki Paidi' to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees perform 'Saryu Aarti' ahead of Ayodhya Deepotsav.
Credit: PTI Photo
A street decoratedto mark Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations.
Credit: PTI Photo