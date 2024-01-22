Ayodhya's Ram Mandir all decked up for Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' today

DH Web Desk

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya underwent a breathtaking transformation to celebrate Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' today.

|

Credit: CMO

The decoration at the temple with an abundance of vibrant flowers and radiant lights looks visually stunning.

|

Credit: PTI

The heart of this transformation lies in the meticulous arrangement of flowers, transforming the temple into a kaleidoscope of hues.

|

Credit: PTI

An array of blossoms are skillfully arranged to form intricate patterns, floral arches, and vibrant garlands.

|

Credit: PTI

Decoration at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

|

Credit: PTI

The floral decorations adorning the temple's entrance.

|

Credit: PTI

The enchanting amalgamation of colours, fragrances, and lights creates unforgettable visuals.

|

Credit: PTI

Ram Mandir all decked up for its consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

|

Credit: PTI