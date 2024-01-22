Ayodhya's Ram Mandir all decked up for Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' today

DH Web Desk
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya underwent a breathtaking transformation to celebrate Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' today.
Credit: CMO
The decoration at the temple with an abundance of vibrant flowers and radiant lights looks visually stunning.
Credit: PTI
The heart of this transformation lies in the meticulous arrangement of flowers, transforming the temple into a kaleidoscope of hues.
Credit: PTI
An array of blossoms are skillfully arranged to form intricate patterns, floral arches, and vibrant garlands.
Credit: PTI
Decoration at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI
The floral decorations adorning the temple's entrance.
Credit: PTI
The enchanting amalgamation of colours, fragrances, and lights creates unforgettable visuals.
Credit: PTI
Ram Mandir all decked up for its consecration ceremony in Ayodhya
Credit: PTI