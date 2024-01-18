Ram Lalla idol brought inside Ayodhya mandir | See pictures

DH Web Desk

The Ram Lalla idol was brought with much gaiety on Wednesday (January 17) evening.

Credit: PTI Photo

The idol of Ram Lalla is being brought at the 'Garbhagriha' of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI Photo

A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside.

Credit: PTI Photo

The truck, transporting the main idol of Lord Ram Lalla, reaches Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

Credit: PTI Photo

A 'Kalash Pujan' was held on Wednesday morning.

Credit: PTI Photo