Sambhal Violence: Cops file FIR against SP leaders, arrest 25

DH Web Desk

Uttar Pradesh Police have booked Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal for opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Credit: Instagram/@barq_zia

Following clashes between locals, the cops have also arrested 25 people for the violence, as it has claimed four lives and a security personnel.

Credit: PTI

In Sambhal, Monday was tense, but it went off peacefully.

Credit: PTI

The streets around the Shahi Jama Masjid were deserted; there was a heavy police presence in the entire area, and patrolling was on.

Credit: PTI

RAF personnel guard in a violence-hit area in Sambhal, UP.

Credit: PTI

A deserted view of a road in Sambhal, UP.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order a day after clashes between police and protesters opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, UP.

Credit: PTI

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

Credit: PTI

On Sunday, trouble started early when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began its work.

Credit: PTI

The protesters clashed with the security personnel, torched vehicles, and pelted stones.

Credit: PTI

The district administration imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30.

Credit: PTI

Workers remove brick bats from a road after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple in Sambhal, UP.

Credit: PTI

Charred remains of vehicles after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple in Sambhal, UP.

Credit: PTI

Police try to control the situation amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple in Sambhal, UP.

Credit: PTI