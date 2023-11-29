Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All trapped workers rescued safely

DH Web Desk

Rescue workers pulled out all the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days.

Credit: X/@pushkardhami

Instead of being brought out on wheeled stretchers through a steel tube that lined the 60-metre rescue shaft, the labourers crawled out of it.

Credit: X/@Ra_THORe

There was hugging and cheers as the ordeal ended.

Credit: PTI

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister VK Singh welcomed the workers.

Credit: X/@pushkardhami

CM Dhami greets a worker after he was rescued safely from the collapsed tunnel site in Uttarkashi.

Credit: Reuters

An ambulance with the first of the 41 workers left the mouth of the tunnel around 8 pm

Credit: PTI