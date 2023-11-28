Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: People pray for the safety of trapped workers

DH Web Desk

Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, and Australian independent disaster investigator, receives blessings from a priest as they pray for the safe rescue of the trapped workers.

Credit: Reuters

Locals offer prayers during the ongoing rescue operation of the 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi.

Credit: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers at a makeshift temple at the entrance of Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel.

Credit: PTI

A local is seen offering prayers to local deity near Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi.

Credit: PTI

People pray for the safe return of construction workers, who got trapped in a tunnel collapse, during rescue operations in Uttarkashi.

Credit: Reuters